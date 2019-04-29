Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is looking for people to appear on his new TV show

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is looking for ’opinionated and passionate’ people to appear on his new TV show.

He is hosting a new topical comedy series for BBC2 called, The Ranganation.

A spokesman said: “Romesh and his celebrity guests will get to the heart of the hot topics everyone’s talking about with the help of his great British focus group – The Ranganation.

“We are looking for fun, opinionated and passionate people from all walks of life to make up our fantastic ‘Ranganation’.

“Do you enjoy a good debate? Enjoy all things pop culture? Is your finger on the pulse with breaking news? Then we want to hear from you.

“We are looking for a cross section of society to take part.”

Romesh, a former maths teacher at Hazelwick School in Crawley, has been the star of many shows including Asian Provocateur, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, A League of Their Own and Taskmaster.

