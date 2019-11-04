Completion of Hastings seafront water feature has been delayed

Work on a new Hastings seafront water feature is expected to be completed approximately three weeks behind schedule.

The construction work – which started in July – was expected to be completed at the end of October.

However, on Monday (November 4), a spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said it is expected to be completed in the week commencing November 19.

The reason for the delay was put down to ‘poor weather’.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Despite the poor weather, staff are making good progress with the paving and surrounding landscaping. The project is on course for completion week commencing November 19.”

The water feature is funded by Coastal Communities round four and the Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust.

Before the works started on July 29, Sue Beaney, lead councillor for the charity committee at Hastings Borough Council, said: “A long term local eye-sore will be transformed by an interpretation of White Rock and how it originally got its name around 300 years ago.

“At the time, the rock was blasted to make way for the new road; the new water feature uses rock, misters and lighting to create a wonderful reminder of ‘White Rock’.

“There will also be planting to complement its coastal location, also new seating for people to meet, sit and enjoy the space and promenade.

“The Coastal Communities project (round four) targets the growth of the White Rock and nearby areas into a destination in its own right. This includes business space in Rock House, improving Rock Alley to allow for events, markets and a pocket park.

“Business training and support, a marketing campaign, and an extension to the free public Wi-Fi network have also been part of the project.”