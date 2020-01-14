Concern for missing Bexhill man

Police are concerned for the welfare of Steven Baker, who is missing from Bexhill.

The 31-year-old was last seen on Tuesday (January 14) and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Steven is described as white, 5’7”, of a slim build, with short shaved black hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a black Nike hooded top, black jogging bottoms, trainers. He has a rose tattoo on his hand.

He is known to frequent the Sidley area of Bexhill.

Anyone who sees him is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting cad 335 of 14/01. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.