Concern over broken glass left in South Cliff, Bexhill

Concerns have been raised with the council due to an ongoing issue of broken glass being left at the back of a property in South Cliff, Bexhill.

The incident has been reported to Rother District Council – most recently on January 30 – which said officers are working to resolve the issue.

The council said there is an ongoing issue with broken glass in Bexhill. Picture: Vanessa Tillett SUS-200602-110001001

Residents said the large amounts of glass have been left on private land adjacent to the promenade in South Cliff, which is easily accessible for children and dogs.

Confirming the incident, a Rother District Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an ongoing issue with broken glass being left on an area of private land adjacent to the promenade in South Cliff.

“The most recent incident was reported to us on Thursday (January 30) and our coastal officers have cleared a considerable amount of broken glass from this area to protect the safety of the public.

“Leaving any type of waste on land without authorisation is an offence and officers across the council involved with anti-social behaviour will be working to try and resolve this issue.

“We’d encourage anyone with any information to report it to us by calling 01424 787000.”