Concerned about your dog in the coronavirus crisis? Or would you like to volunteer to help dogs and their owners in these difficult time?

Dog walking could become an issue for some in the weeks ahead and a charity called Underdog International UK is working to help pooch owners in the current crisis.

The initiative, called Underdog Unity, is matching a network of volunteers across the UK with people who need help caring for their dog – whether that be walking their dog, shopping for food and supplies, taking dogs to the vets and even caring for the dogs for extended periods in their own homes.

Many of the volunteers already signed up are dog behaviourists or dog walkers, and all others have experience with looking after their own dogs. The charity is calling on additional volunteers in Eastbourne, and across the country, to help support dog owners in their local area who may not be able to leave their house.

Nadine Kayser, founder and CEO, said: “With altruism at our core, we felt we should divert our resources and volunteers from our normal tasks, to the more immediate and essential support of our communities.

“So, we have paused our therapy dogs programmes and reduced our dog rescue and adoption projects. I am delighted that we have all the processes and communication channels needed to run the Underdog Unity essential service for dog-owners in need at this unprecedented time.”

To volunteer visit www.theunderdog.org/become-a-unity-volunteer. For help call 020 8050 4292 or email hello@theunderdog.org.