Concerns for health and welfare of missing Hastings man

A man who has gone missing from his home in Hastings is believed to still be in the area.

Jack Hilder, 32, hasn’t been seen since November 15 and failed to keep a medical appointment on Friday (November 22), prompting concerns for his health and welfare.

However, police said there was a reported sighting of him in the town on Tuesday (November 26).

He is white, 6ft 1in, of stocky build with very short brown hair. When last seen he had a full beard.

If you see him or you know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 953 of 22/11.