Conquest Hospital in St Leonards to get £2.7 million refurbishment

The Conquest Hospital's emergency department SUS-210309-111432001

The project will create a new, separate paediatric treatment and waiting area and increase the number of beds from the current 17 to 27, contactors said.

Willmott Dixon Interiors has been appointed to carry out the work at the hospital on The Ridge on behalf of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

It said the extension and refurbishment formed part of a wider strategy to care for Covid patients at the hospital.

An area of land adjacent to the existing emergency department has been allocated for an extension to the facility, which will house both patients and administrative staff.

Awarded by the Procurement Hub Major Projects Framework, it is the second recent project to be delivered by Willmott Dixon Interiors for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, following the contractor’s refurbishment of a former maternity ward at Eastbourne General District Hospital.

Clare Moore, client relationship manager at Procurement Hub, said: “We are pleased to be able to support East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in this important project at Conquest Hospital via our Major Projects Framework.

“Willmott Dixon Interiors’ expertise in blue light and healthcare projects will ensure this project is completed safely and as quickly as possible to ensure the Trust can continue their excellent work for the local community.”

Graham Shaw, managing director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “The trust has had to make a number of changes during the course of the pandemic to make sure that it can continue to provide the best possible care to those who most need it.

“This project will create more clinical areas and deliver a much larger space within the emergency department of Conquest Hospital, which will allow NHS staff to separate Covid-19 patients more easily.

“Our team is highly experienced in the delivery of blue light construction projects and we will be undertaking works as quickly and as safely as possible to minimise disruption for staff and patients.”