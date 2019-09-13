Continental street market and classic cars this weekend to raise funds for local children’s charities

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club hosts the Anglo/Continental Market in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on the weekend of 14th and 15th September

The second market this year offers an opportunity to enjoy goods not usually found in the shops and to sample a taste of France.

Visitors should find a colourful spectacle with stalls lined up on either side of the road, selling a wide range of goods from shoes, handbags and handmade soap to succulent cheeses, freshly made bread, and tasty food. The UK traders will be offering a tempting array of produce, including handmade jewellery, giftware, pottery, jams, chutneys, plants and china.

The road will be closed to traffic from the junction of Parkhurst Road, through to Marina.

Bexhill 100 MC members will be marshalling the event, and will also be displaying a number of classic cars at either end of the market.

Chris Speck, Chairman of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club says: ‘We are anticipating a bustling and busy weekend, with a great atmosphere, some new stalls and plenty for all to enjoy.’

The event is run on a voluntary basis by members of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club for the benefit and enjoyment of the town. Profits will be shared equally between Glyne Gap School - to go towards the cost of an outside gym for their pupils; and Charity for Kids (Hasting & Rother), who offer help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children by providing specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high cost.

