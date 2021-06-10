Controversial sculpture in Hastings Old Town divides opinion

The work is designed to looks like large concrete blocks, but they are in fact soft and moveable and designed to be in interactive.

However many Old Town residents took to social media to describe the installation at ‘rubbish’ or an ‘eye-sore’. Others defended the work and praised the creative concept behind it.

The work, by Andreas Angelidakis, is entitled Seawall. The artist’s statement says “These eight soft sculptures have been created for this space in response to one of the most pressing issues of our time - climate change. Here you can wander among the sculptures, or sit alone to contemplate or talk with friends.”

Sculpture at Stade Hastings SUS-211006-085647001

The work was commissioned by Creative Coast, as one of seven new artworks forming an Art GeoTour connecting and celebrating the coastline of Essex, Kent and East Sussex.