Coronavirus: Bexhill GP practices taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to keep patients safe

Bexhill GP practices are planning to consult with patients using the telephone and email rather than face to face appointments in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

On Tuesday (March 17), Nikki Stanley, ICC Federation and Bexhill Primary Care Network Manager, said all Bexhill GP practices are taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to keep their patients and staff safe.

Health news

The new guidance affects the Little Common, Old Town, Sidley, Albert Road Medical Practice, Pebsham, Sea Road, Collington and Ninfield surgeries.

Mrs Stanley said: “We are planning to consult with patients using telephone, email and other digital technology, rather than face to face appointments as the first option. This is to reduce risk to patients or their carers from exposure to infection.

“With immediate effect, please DO NOT turn up at any of the practices unless you have a pre-booked appointment. Please call your surgery to make an appointment where you will be triaged accordingly. Ensure that all prescription requests are sent online or via email, or requests placed in the post boxes outside the surgeries.”

Mrs Stanley said there may be a need to cancel or move some non-urgent appointments to ensure there is enough capacity for those who most need it.

She added: “Please be assured, you will be triaged by phone first and an appointment will be made if necessary.

“These measures will not only keep our patients safe, it will make sure our medical staff are protected so that they are there for you when you need them.

“We will continue to do our best to take into account the needs of specific patient groups (such as the deaf community) during this challenging time.

“Please continue to follow NHS guidance in regards to household isolation if you have a temperature over 37.8°C, have a new dry cough or flu-like symptoms which have presented in the last 7 days. Call NHS 111 or visit their website if you need further advice.

“Visit www.nhs.uk or http://www.gov.uk for more information. The practices’ websites will also be updated regularly.”