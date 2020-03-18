Coronavirus: Community Rail group postpones all non-essential meetings in wake of the virus

The Sussex Community Rail Partnership (‘SCRP’), the charity which works to connect local communities and the railway, is looking at what it can do in the light of the government’s latest Covid-19 measures.

Chairman Tim Barkley explained: “Given the latest advice that people should avoid non-essential travel and unnecessary social contact, we have obviously had to consider its impact on what we do - which is to encourage use of public transport and community engagement.

“In line with that advice we are postponing all non-essential meetings, and cancelling events that were planned to take place over the next few weeks.

“We will obviously keep the situation under review, so that when people are ready to travel again we are able to demonstrate the value of community rail more than ever.

“In the meantime we will do what we can to help the local community where we can, particularly in supporting the vulnerable.”

