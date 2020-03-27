Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in East Sussex rise to 39

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen to 39, according to Public Health England.

That is a rise of 13 in the past 24 hours, the statistics show, when the number of confirmed cases was 26.

Cases across the UK have now risen to 14,543, a rise of 2,885 in the past 24 hours. A total of 759 people have now died in the UK after contracting the virus.

On Thursday (March 26) morning, the number of people who had tested positive for the virus in East Sussex was 22.

On Wednesday (March 25), the reported number was 21.

This was a rise from Monday (March 23), when there was 11 confirmed cases.

The first case of coronavirus in East Sussex was confirmed on Friday, March 13, the second on the following Monday, March 16.

Then on the Tuesday, March 17, the number jumped to seven cases.

On March 18, it was confirmed a patient at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) had become the first person in East Sussex to die from the virus.

The following day, the confirmed cases increased to eight.

On Sunday (March 22), it was confirmed a second patient at DGH had died after contracting the virus.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

To control the outbreak, the Government is now telling people to stay at home unless:

• Shopping for basic necessities

• For one form of exercise a day

• Any medical need or to help a vulnerable person,

• Travelling to and from work - ONLY when absolutely necessary

There have been 86 confirmed cases in West Sussex, and another 33 in Brighton and Hove.

