Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in East Sussex rises to nine

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Sussex has risen, according to Government figures.

There are currently nine confirmed cases of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus

The first case of coronavirus in East Sussex was confirmed on Friday (March 13), the second on Monday (March 16).

Then on Tuesday (March 17) the number jumped to seven cases.

On Wednesday (March 18), it was confirmed that a patient at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) had become the first person in East Sussex to die from the virus.

On March 19, the confirmed cases increased to eight.

On Sunday it was confirmed that a second patient at DGH had died after contracting the virus.

In West Sussex, there have been 27 confirmed cases. There have been 17 in Brighton and Hove.

Across the UK, 5,683 people have contracted the virus. There have been 281 deaths.