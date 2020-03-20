Coronavirus: Donation station to be set up to help Hastings Foodbank

The deputy mayor and his fiancee are organising a foodbank donation station tomorrow (Saturday, March 21).

Cllr James Bacon and his fiancee Sarah decided to set it up, as Hastings Foodbank struggles amid the coronavirus outbreak and increasing stockpiling among shoppers.

The Foodbank Donation Station is at Butlers Gap in Hastings Old Town from 3.30pm until 5.30pm and will be an opportunity for people to donate items of food which the foodbank is low on.

Cllr Bacon said: “These include the following: long-life milk, tinned potatoes, tinned veg, tinned fish, tinned tomatoes, tinned food, rice pudding, spreads, long-life juice, paste, rice, sugar, coffee and tea. Anything you are able to donate at this time would be much appreciated.”

A statement from Hastings Foodbank said: “Stockpiling is one of the causes of our shortages and we don’t want others to go without.

“If everyone donates as normal (two to three items regularly), this will make a massive difference.”

