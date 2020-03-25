Coronavirus: Emergency regulations introduced in Hastings

Authorised officers from the borough and county council have powers to enforce restrictions for social distancing after new regulations were brought into force.

The officers also have powers to close premises.

As a result, the following businesses must remain closed: pubs; cinemas; theatres; nightclubs; bingo halls; concert halls; museums and galleries; casinos; betting shops; amusement arcades; spas; massage parlours; indoor skating rinks; indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres.

Additionally, the following must not sell food or drink for consumption on their premises: restaurants, including restaurants and dining rooms in hotels or members clubs; bars, including bars in hotels or members’ clubs; cafes, including workplace canteens.

Exceptions have been made for cafes or canteens at a hospital, care home or school; prison and military canteens; services providing food or drink to the homeless.

Takeaway and delivery facilities can remain open and operational.

Hastings Borough Council said delivery is better as it prevents groups of people gathering unnecessarily.

Colin Fitzgerald, lead councillor for environmental services said: “These restrictions are essential. Social distancing will help reduce the spread of the virus. This helps reduce pressure on local NHS staff and services, meaning people who become really ill with Covid-19 can get the care they need.

“If only 1 per cent of our residents became seriously ill, we’d need to find 900 intensive care beds locally. Currently the conquest hospital has 11.

“We must all comply with the advice from government in relation to COVID-19, to protect both ourselves and others.

“We ask that businesses and venues covered by these regulations comply with them; otherwise they will be committing an offence. Please help us by doing your part to keep people safe, protect our NHS and save people’s lives.”