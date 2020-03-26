Coronavirus: Father’s Day Classic Car Show in June is cancelled due to the virus

A big Classic Car show due to be held on Father’s Day (June 20) is one of the latest victims of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The show, which takes place in the Bodiam area and attracts hundreds of visitors from across Hastings and Rother, is one of the key events for Senlac Rotary, which raised money for charities and good causes.

The decision to cancel the show came just weeks after Senlac Rotary had announced it was extending its show area at the Park Farm Caravan Site on Junction Road Bodiam, to include even more vehicles and attractions as well as live music from The Rockitmen, The Victory Sisters and the Cinque Port Lindy Hoppers.

Profits from this year’s event were to have been shared local good causes and charities including The Alzheimers Society, Demelza, The Yellowmen and Blind Veterans UK.

Senlac Rotarian Pat Connor, the organiser of the show, said this week: “It’s sad that because of the Coronavirus outbreak we have had to cancel this year’s show.

“It will be a big loss of income for us and unfortunately we will not be able to support local good causes in the way we had hoped.

“We will be back next year on Father’s Day in June 2021, and we hope to see everyone back to enjoy the show.”

The club is still hoping it can hold its Music by the Lake event in August.

If you would like to know more about Rotary and its work. please contact the Senlac Rotary Executive Secretary on 01424 272012 or see the web-site www.senlacrotary.org.uk.

