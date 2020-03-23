Coronavirus: Hastings becomes a ghost town on sunny Mother’s Day

Hastings was virtually deserted on a sunny Sunday this weekend with people appearing to follow Government advice over self-isolating and distancing.

These pictures of the empty town centre and seafront were taken at 2.45pm on Sunday, while the shops were still open.

Hastings ghost town 1 SUS-200323-095013001

There were a few dog walkers out and about and a handful people enjoying a walk in the sunshine, but they were few and far between.

One shop worker told the Observer: “It has been eerily quiet. There were more people out and about on the Sunday of Storm Ciara back in February.”

See also: {Coronavirus: Hastings Town Centre shops and banks reduce opening hours and limit customer numbers|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/people/coronavirus-hastings-town-centre-shops-cut-their-hours-and-banks-limit-customers-2503228}

Hastings ghost town 3 SUS-200323-095157001