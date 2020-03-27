Coronavirus: Hastings coastal attraction forced to close but is still planning for the future

The popular Shipwreck Museum at Rock-a-Nore in Hastings Old Town is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that has not stopped trustees from planning ahead for the future of the museum.

Shipwreck Museum, Hastings. SUS-181106-125552001

The Nautical Museums Trust, which owns and operates the award-winning museum, is looking for new Trustees to help run the museum, and build its future.

Chair of the Trustees Rebecca Rees said: “In line with government advice we have closed the museum but are concerned for our long term future.

“We are a free to enter museum depending on donations and the proceeds from our small shop to pay our way. We are, however lobbying the relevant agencies to take into account particular issues with small independent museums who do not rely on any ongoing public funding, and when the time is right to re-open we will play our part to bring visitors back to Hastings.”

As well as operating the Shipwreck Museum, the Trust has responsibility for five wrecks along the shoreline including the Dutch East Indiaman the Amsterdam, the warship Resolution and the Anne, an important survival of a Restoration naval 3rd rate warship.

The museum achieved accreditation in 2018 and holds an important collection of artefacts of salvaged and excavated material from the wrecks as well as a small collection of prehistoric underwater archaeology.

Rebecca said: “We are at an exciting point in our 30 year history – focusing on inspiring new visitors and making the museum financially sustainable as well as shaping the future role of the NMT. We are seeking to appoint up to four new Trustees to join our Board who can bring experience and skills to help with our plans. We are seeking enthusiastic people who have a passion for championing heritage, and representing the Museum locally with our partners.

“The role of Trustee is non-executive, providing a rewarding opportunity to use your expertise and experience to support this important heritage resource. The board meets 6 times a year.”

For an informal conversation or to express interest contact Rebecca Rees on 07796 267311 or rebecca.rees@nmt.org.uk.

