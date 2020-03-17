Coronavirus: Hastings Foodbank’s plea for donations amid panic-buying

Donations to Hastings Foodbank have seen a drop due to panic-buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Natalie Williams, community engagement manager at King’s Church, where the foodbank is based, said the fall has not been big.

But she said: “Our concern is that it’s going to continue to get worse.

“We are so grateful that we live in such a generous community, as people do give week in, week out, that’s food or money to the foodbank.

“There are people who regularly donate every week and without them we would not be able to keep going.

“The panic-buying is causing us a bit of an issue because people who want to donate can’t do so as easily as they normally can.

“Stockpiling is something that you can only do if you have the money. For people in poverty, usually they can only afford that week’s shopping. If there is nothing on the shelves, it obviously makes life very difficult.”

She said as well as urging people to donate to the foodbank while shopping, people should also think about their neighbours and those who are struggling, helping them out as much as possible.

Hastings is one of the biggest foodbanks in the country, giving out a tonne of food a week.

It was opened by King’s Church in 2012 with significant support from other churches in the town.

People are referred to the foodbank by a number of organisations, such as the Citizens’ Advice Bureau, health visiting teams, schools and housing associations.

Items can be donated via the Hastings Foodbank baskets at King’s Church (Hastings Centre) or local branches of Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Nationwide and NatWest, as well as at Hastings town hall and the Tourist Information Centre.

Visit hastings.foodbank.org.uk.

