Coronavirus: Hastings Half Marathon veteran’s personal tribute to cancelled event

A Hastings Half Marathon veteran staged his own personal tribute on Sunday March 29 - the day the big event was to have take place.

The half marathon, the biggest single event in the local sporting calendar, had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has meant that many local charities and good causes will lose out in sponsorship money from people who were running on their behalf.

One Hastings man though felt he could not let the day pass without marking in it in some way.

Brian Gasson, a former member of Hastings Runners, is a veteran of 25 Hastings Half Marathons, as well as running many other marathons in Berlin, London and New York.

He said: “I really miss being able to assist at the start of the event.”

Brian, who was also Captain of Firesite for Hastings Bonfire Society, for many years, proudly created a display of his running medals, shoes and top in his garden and shared it on Facebook.

Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden commented: “It is so good for us and the town. It will return and all the charities will gain their much-needed donations.”

If this year’s event had gone ahead on Sunday, runners would have found themselves battling through snow, sleet, hail and heavy rain on a bitterly cold Sunday morning.

Event organisers Hastings Lions Club had said: “We take the safety and Health of all our Entrants, Helpers and Spectators and suppliers very seriously.

“With this in mind, we have no alternative but to cancel this year’s event, and make priority for the health of our nation the number one consideration.”

