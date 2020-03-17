Coronavirus: Hastings Pier closes until further notice

Hastings Pier will remain closed ‘until further notice’ following the Prime Minister’s advice in relation to coronavirus.

On Tuesday (March 17) Hastings Pier issued a statement saying: “Please accept our sincere apologies but following the announcement made by the Prime Minister we have reluctantly agreed to follow NHS England guidelines and close the pier until further notice.”

Hastings Pier closed to the public

On Monday (March 16), Boris Johnson said, if you live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus illness (COVID-19), however mild, to stay at home for seven days from when your symptoms started.

If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

The number of confirmed cases in East Sussex has now risen to two, according to Public Health England.

Across the UK, 1,543 people had contracted the virus by March 16.