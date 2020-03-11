Coronavirus hits tourism in Sussex

Tourism in Sussex is suffering because of the outbreak of coronavirus, according to traders.

The Sussex Chamber of Commerce says that fewer people are visiting the county.

Fewer tourists have been visiting Sussex SUS-181126-153822001

Chief executive Ana Christie said the outbreak was also affecting local businesses that trade overseas.

And, she added: “We’re also aware of tourism businesses in Sussex that are suffering because visitors aren’t coming.”

She urged local companies to do a risk assessment and make contingency plans.

In a message to members on the Sussex Chamber of Commerce website, she said: “You also need to consider cash flow if there’s a risk that your business model will be disrupted.

“It’s better to discuss these issues with your bank now and make provision if you’re going to need an extended overdraft, for example.”