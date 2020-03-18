Coronavirus: Hundreds of East Sussex students told to stay home

Students at schools across East Sussex have been told to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Claverham Community College students in years 9 and 10 have been told to work from home from tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).

Students in years 7, 8 and 11, who are not required to self-isolate, are expected to attend as normal.

At Robertsbridge Community College, students in years 7 and 8 will stay home from tomorrow.

Students in years 9 and 11 will attend the college as normal.

Students in year 10 are currently on work experience placements, which the college said will stay in place.

The Prime Minister is expected to address school closures during a statement this afternoon.

Schools in Scotland and Wales will be closed by Friday.

On Wednesday (March 17), Bexhill College and East Sussex College said all face-to-face learning would be suspended.

More information to follow.