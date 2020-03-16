Coronavirus: More local events cancelled due to pandemic

More local events have fallen victim to the coronavirus outbreak, including the popular Crowhurst Spring Show, which was to have been held at the village hall this Saturday (March 21).

Mary Boorman, chairman of Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society, said “Sadly, due to coronavirus, this event is now cancelled.”

It follows on from the Hastings and Rother U3A group, for retired people, cancelling its planned meeting this week because of the virus.

A concert, due to have taken place at St John’s Church, in St Leonards, has also been cancelled.

The concert, called ‘What A Difference a Day Makes, was to have featured feel-good songs from the 1920’s and 1930’s.

John Mercer, from the church, said: “Due to the ongoing situation in respect of the coronavirus outbreak it has been decided to cancel the concert scheduled for Saturday March 21. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but trust you will understand our decision. Hopefully we will be able to reschedule this concert for later in the year.”

See also: Peacocks in Hastings is closing down