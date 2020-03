A special show of public appreciation for NHS staff is to be held this week and people across Sussex are being asked to join in.

Five minutes of applause is being planned for our carers on Thursday (March 26) at 8pm.

People are being asked to applaud from their front doors, garden, balcony, windows or living rooms to show all nurses, doctors, GPs and carers how much everyone appreciates their ongoing hard work and fight against coronavirus.

See www.clapforourcarers.co.uk