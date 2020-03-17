Coronavirus: Second case confirmed in East Sussex

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Sussex has risen, according to Government figures.

There are currently two confirmed cases of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus news

The first case was confirmed on Friday (March 13).

As a result, Claremont closed its nursery, pre-prep and prep school due to a relative of a pupil testing positive for the virus.

The second person in East Sussex to contract the virus tested positive on Monday (March 16).

Across the UK, 1,543 people have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

• Stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.