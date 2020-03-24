Coronavirus: Third patient dies in Sussex

An 82-year-old man has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed.

He is the third person in Sussex to die after contracting the virus, the first in West Sussex.

The Kleinwort Centre, Haywards Heath. Photo by Derek Martin

The first two deaths in Sussex were at the District General Hospital in Eastbourne.

Dr Sara Lightowlers, Medical Director for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at The Kleinwort Centre, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on 23 March 2020, was aged 82 and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”