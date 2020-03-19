Coronavirus: Well loved Hastings Old Town pub tranforms into a grocery overnight

Award winning Hastings Old Town pub The Crown has re-invented itself as a grocery and community food store in a bid to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made on Tuesday this week and the shop was up and running by Wednesday.

Essentially the All Saints Street pub has been divided into two with half of the building still acting as a traditional pub and selling beer to customers, with a limited menu. The Snug bar has been converted to a shop, which is accessed from the side doors, near Crown Lane.

Landlady Tess Eaton explained, on Tuesday: “I have 25 staff to think about and had to react quickly and adapt to the changing situation. A few days ago everything was as normal with the addition of hand-sanitisors, but it changed very quickly.

The shop contains a selection of essentials, including fresh vegetables, tinned items pasta, eggs and milk. Award winning baker Emmanuel Hadjiandreou will be baking fresh bread on a regular basis to offer in the shop. Cooks at the Crown will also be baking pies and other goods to offer for sale.

The pub has said it would be happy to deliver to people in the Old Town area.

The crown was relatively busy this week, with regulars and locals rallying around to support it.

