Coronavirus: Winchelsea Lodge to open as emergency shop offering deliveries for the elderly

A hotel in Winchelsea is to open as an emergency shop, as well as offering a delivery service for elderly residents affected by the government's measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Winchelsea Lodge, in Hastings Road, Winchelsea, will open on Saturday (March 21).

It will offer more than 100 products, including essentials such as toilet roll, rice, pasta, dry goods, tinned vegetables and beans.

Staff said they will be adding items with sizes and prices once they become known.

They will also be offering frozen food, including fish fingers, chips and scampi.

In a statement, the staff said: "We will be open 24/7 by arrangement so you can come and get your things when needed.

"We will be offering emergency deliveries to the elderly in the Winchelsea - Icklesham area.

"We will also sell home-cooked frozen meals - menu coming very soon.

"We clean and disinfect our premises every hour or more often if needed. If you are worried, we will be happy to leave the shopping for you outside or put it in your car so you do not have to come in. Just give us a call 01797 226 211 to order and pay in advance.

"Please bring your own bags. We are all in this together."