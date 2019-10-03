Could you give a loving home to this poor old boy?

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings is desperately looking for someone who could give their longest resident, Ivan a loving home.

Myra Grove, Centre Manger for Bluebell Ridge said: “Ivan would like nothing more than a cosy home to call his own, and a safe spot to snuggle down.

“He is very shy and requires a patient owner who could help him gain confidence. Once Ivan is comfortable, he will enjoy a fuss and loves being brushed. He would like a quiet home with an older family and could possibly be an indoor cat in a spacious environment.”

Adopting from the RSPCA is one of the best and most responsible ways to bring an animal into your home. All of the centre’s cats are vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and deflead. Males are castrated and females are spayed.

If you are interested in giving Ivan a home, please call 01424 752121 or visit the centre at Chowns Hill, Hastings, TN35 4PA, which is open 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursdays.

The Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA is self-financing and has to raise more than £150,000 a year to keep the cattery open.

For more information on Bluebell Ridge visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

See also: Woman ordered to pay more than £2,000 after her dog attacked sheep at Hastings Country Park

See also: Hastings and Rother set to miss the full force of Hurricane Lorenzo