Cream legend to perform at Hastings charity concert

Pete Brown - the Hastings resident who wrote Sunshine of Your Love, White Room and other hits for the band Cream is set to perform in a local charity concert to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Pete was recognised as the ‘fourth member of Cream, which included musical giants Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker.

Already making a name for himself on the Beat poetry scene, Pete started out as a writing partner for drummer Ginger Baker, but the group quickly discovered that he worked better with bassist Jack Bruce.

Pete Brown also partnered with Gary Brooker writing lyrics for songs in Procol Harum’s 2017 album Novum.

He performs with other local bands at the show Blues in the Afternoon, which returns to The Sea Angling Club on The Stade in Hastings Old Town, on Sunday October 6, from 2pm to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

The afternoon will also feature performances by Freak Flag, Pete Prescott and Friends and an appearance from the Eric Harmer Band.

The event will be opened by the Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and compered by local historian and music expert Andre Palfrey-Martin.

A new CD will be available for £5, featuring local bands including Kingsize Slim, Roger Hubbard, Nelson King, Peter O’Donnell and more. Proceeds from the CD’s will go to St Michael’s Hospice.

Entry is free but donations to the hospice would be welcome.

