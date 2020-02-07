Dementia support receives boost from National Lottery

Dementia Support East Sussex has received funding from the National Lottery.

The group take structured and interactive singing, movement and craft sessions into community day care centres, Age UK or council-run and dedicated care homes supporting those living with dementia and offering respite opportunities for carers.

Dementia Support East Sussex visits more than 30 venues throughout the county including many in Eastbourne, Hartfield House, Milton Grange and Mortain Place to name but a few.

The National Lottery has awarded the organisation a grant through its Community Fund.

A spokesperson from Dementia Support East Sussex said, “This money will enable us to continue our much needed sessions but it will also give us the opportunity to expand further.

“With recent cuts in the care industry we know that Care Homes and Day Care Centres struggle to pay for much needed services, including entertainment, within their homes/centres and so if we can offer a ‘free to all’ dedicated interactive entertainment service, they are getting the support they need.

“We also know the number of people being diagnosed with dementia is rising everyday and it is now the second biggest killer in the UK after heart disease. There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK with numbers set to rise to more than one million by 2025. We know that there are 10,000 diagnosed with dementia in East Sussex with the number set to rise to 13,000 by 2021 (data from Alzheimer’s Society Website).”