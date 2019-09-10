Designer chosen for new Sidley skatepark

A skatepark designer has been chosen to make plans for a new facility at Sidley Recreation Ground a reality.

Canvas Spaces, an experienced designer and installer of concrete skateparks, has been appointed to provide a facility for skateboarders, BMX-ers, in-line skaters and scooter users.

It is hoped the new skatepark, part of a wider project to improve the recreation ground in Canada Way, will help introduce new people to the sport which will be included in the Olympics for the first time next year.

Canvas Spaces, which has led similar projects in Peacehaven and Seaford, will work with residents, groups and organisations to develop a design and, once planning permission has been secured, construct the new facility.

Cllr Jay Brewerton, Rother District Council’s cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, said: “We are delighted to have been able to appoint Canvas Spaces, a company with a great track record for successfully developing new skateparks in public spaces, and we look forward to seeing the plans evolve.”

Cllr Christine Bayliss, cabinet member for regeneration and Bexhill affairs, said: “We want to be able to create a safe, inclusive, family-orientated facility which excites existing users, encourages new users and does not detrimentally affect surrounding residents.

“Canvas Spaces will be talking to local skateboard and BMX enthusiasts including the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group, recreation ground users, residents and local groups and organisations to ensure that the design takes into account all ideas and views.”

It is anticipated the £240,000 project, funded primarily by Rother District Council, community infrastructure levy contributions, Heart of Sidley and Sport England, will be completed by late 2020.

As well as providing facilities for recreation ground users, there will also be an opportunity for a number of people to receive free training from a qualified coach enabling them to go on to train new users in the future. Other opportunities will be announced as the project progresses.

Tendering for the design and construction of a BMX track and a multi-use games areas will take place later this year.

More information about Canvas Spaces is available at www.canvasspaces.co.uk.

