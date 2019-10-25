Developer appeals against refusal to build new houses in Cooden, near Bexhill

A developer which was refused planning permission to build up to 85 homes on the outskirts of Bexhill has launched an appeal against Rother District Council’s decision.

Bellway Homes Ltd sought outline planning permission to build the houses on a site to the north of Clavering Walk and west of Maple Walk.

It submitted an application last December but the council refused permission in June this year.

When the plans were unveiled last year, they attracted widespread opposition, with residents in the area voicing their objections. Campaigners also set up Bellway Opposition Action Group.

The group said the proposed development was in an area that has already been rejected by Rother District Council as unsuitable for residential development.

Sussex Wildlife Trust echoed the group’s concerns, saying the proposed site lay outside the development boundary.

The Sussex branch of Ramblers also objected to the proposals after they were unveiled, saying the development was too large and did not take into account the local infrastructure.

The Sussex branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England said development of the site would be an ‘unacceptable intrusion’ into the surrounding countryside.

Objectors also said the area was prone to flooding and there was risk the Cooden Moat, a medieval moated site built between 1250 and 1350, would be damaged. Concerns were also raised regarding increased traffic and road safety.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, developers said the scheme would provide much-needed family housing in a sustainable location, would create provision for a new access from Clavering Walk, and areas of open space and landscape buffers.

In their statement developers said the proposals would lead to the ‘creation of a high quality residential scheme in keeping with the character and appearance of the area’.

HM Planning Inspectorate will be holding an inquiry next month into the application.

It is set to be held over six days on November 19 and 20, and from November 26 to 29. The venue of the inquiry has yet to be decided.

A decision on whether to refuse or grant the developers’ appeal will be made by the Planning Inspectorate at a later date.

