Developer wins appeal against refusal to build new homes in Cooden, near Bexhill

A developer which was refused planning permission to build up to 85 homes on the outskirts of Bexhill has won an appeal against Rother District Council’s decision.

Bellway Homes Ltd applied for outline planning permission to build the houses on a site to the north of Clavering Walk and west of Maple Walk.

It submitted an application in December 2018 but the council refused permission last June.

Developers then went to appeal, with a hearing being held last November. The Planning Inspectorate announced its decision last Thursday (February 13).

When the plans were first unveiled, they attracted widespread opposition, with residents in the area voicing their objections. Campaigners also set up Bellway Opposition Action Group.

The group said the proposed development was in an area that had already been rejected by Rother District Council as unsuitable for residential development.

Objectors also said the area was prone to flooding and there was risk the Cooden Moat, a medieval moated site built between 1250 and 1350, would be damaged. Concerns were also raised regarding increased traffic and road safety.

The planning inspector said: “The appeal proposal would encourage cycling through the provision of cycle access across the new development and out onto Maple Walk. Little Common is within easy riding distance as are other local services in the vicinity. In respect of pedestrians, the future residents of the new development would access services on foot by walking through the pedestrian link direct to Maple Walk. Whilst acknowledging that residents would be aware of a change in the noise characteristics of Clavering Walk with an increase in traffic resulting in harm, this would not unreasonably harm the amenities of residents, nor give rise to significant adverse impacts on their health and quality of life.”

