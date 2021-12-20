Police said there is concern for the welfare of David Davis, who has been missing since Sunday morning (December 19).

David is travelling on foot and it is believed he may be in Bexhill, police said.

A spokesperson added: "David, 41, is a white man, 6ft 1in tall, with broad shoulders and of a slim build.

David Davis has been missing since Sunday morning. Photo: Sussex Police

"He has dark brown, quite short hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.

"He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including black combat trousers and a black raincoat."