Disused sites in Bexhill set to get new lease of life

Disused sites in Bexhill are being given a new lease of life thanks to a number of Rother District Council projects.

The council is using funding from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), to redevelop a parcel of land in Beeching Road.

It is also in the process of preparing a vacant site in Wainwright Road for future redevelopment.

On the Beeching Road development, a council spokesman said: “We have been allocated funding from the Local Growth Fund administered by SELEP to refurbish a row of vacant former industrial units in Beeching Road for use by creative sector businesses.

“Over the next few months we will be working with local arts and creative organisations to formulate a business plan for how this project can be delivered and how it would be managed in future.

“The council is preparing to carry out essential refurbishment work on the building to provide a ‘blank canvas’ for future tenants, which could include arts and crafts, design, media or performing arts businesses.

“The project is still in the early stages but gives us a fantastic opportunity to work with the creative community in the town to create a hub where Bexhill’s creative and cultural activity can grow and thrive.”

On Wainwright Road, the former Sharwood’s factory has been demolished to make way for a new development.

The council spokesman added: “Work began last month (August) on demolition of the former Sharwood’s factory in Wainwright Road, a site which has recently been acquired by the council. The work is necessary to make the site safe and to make it ready for future development.

“We are currently exploring options for a future tenant to move onto the site, which is allocated in our Development and Site Allocations Local Plan for commercial use, but is not allocated for retail use.

“We are also offering the cleared site to let on a temporary basis pending redevelopment.

“More information is available by emailing estates@rother.gov.uk.”