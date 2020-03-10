Dog ‘viscously attacked’ on Bexhill beach

A small Jack Russell was left with seven wounds after a ‘vicious attack’ by three larger dogs on Bexhill seafront.

Bryony Jenkins was walking on the beach, by The Sackville, at about 2pm on Monday (March 9) when three large dogs, one described as looking like a Mastiff, started attacking her dog Rebel.

Bryony’s partner Tucker Santiago said Bryony was left covered in blood and is still in shock.

Rebel, according to Tucker, had seven wounds in total and spent an hour getting patched up at the vets.

He added: “I went to visit Rebel yesterday and she is far worse than I imagined. They nearly blinded her and pretty much gutted her.

“She has been very lucky to survive and my partner was covered in blood and is still in shock.

“The police said they wouldn’t do anything because it was dog on dog but it’s three giant dogs ganging up on one little one.

“(Rebel is) just back from the vets but still very poorly.”

Tucker said the three dogs were all with the same owner. He said a woman also arrived all this was going on.

He added: “My partner is still in shock and is having trouble remembering everything.

“It was such a vicious attack.”