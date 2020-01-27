Dog with a heart condition who went missing from Hastings is found after four day search

An elderly dog with a heart condition has been reunited with her owner four days after going missing from the Clive Vale area of Hastings.

Coco, who is aged eleven and a half, went missing last weekend when owner Phillipa Kerry, from Ramsgate, in Kent, was visiting her daughter in Athelstone Road, in the Clive Vale area of Hastings.

SUS-200121-092133001

Fears were growing for Coco as she was without her medicine and quite frail and she had spent a number of nights out in very cold temperatures.

She was eventually found this week almost three miles away in the village of Three Oaks.

A volunteer from the online group Drone Search and Rescue for Lost Dogs, who was involved in the search for Coco said: “A lady in Three Oaks was having some work done on her house when one of the builder informed her that he thought one of her dogs had got loose. She checked and found that her dogs were inside and when she went to check outside it was Coco.

“This was a real community effort with people putting up posters and searching over a wide area. At first we thought she had got onto the East Hill as that is close to the Clive Vale area, so carried out a wide search of the hill.

“We are so happy that this story had a happy ending and would like to thank everyone who was involved in searching for her.”

Coco is pictured with the owner’s grandson after being found.

