Dogs all dressed up in Hastings

The pawfect pooches were encouraged to dress up for their visit as part of the national event and were welcomed with treats and mug shot photos!
The True Crime Museum opened its gates to some very special criminal canines along with their crime loving owners in a special promotion to celebrate their annual Dress Up Your Dog Day on Sunday January 12.
