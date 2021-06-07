Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week: Meet cheeky Charlie

Dogs Trust Shoreham says that once you have built up a friendship, Charlie will relish every second by your side.

Getting to know him may take a few trips to the rehoming centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, but your patience is bound to pay off in huge amounts.

Staff who work with Charlie say he is loveable, playful and fun to be around. He adores his toys and has a big appetite, despite his small stature, which is beneficial when working with him on his training.

Charlie with Dogs Trust canine carer Alice Maltby

He may be full of life but Charlie is also a rather complex dog. He will need sensible adopters who are willing to take the time to learn his body language and who are keen to continue with his ongoing training.

Charlie likes affection on his own terms but also appreciates his space. He may be small and easy to carry but he would much rather enjoy sitting next to you on the sofa than being picked up and cuddled.

The charity says Charlie would like a family who are happy to share the sofa with him during the day and a bed with him at night-time.

Charlie is not, however, a fan of sharing his favourite toys or food, so will need to be the only pet in an adult-only home without visiting children.

