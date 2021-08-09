This bright one-year-old loves to learn and the team at Dogs Trust Shoreham says she enjoys most things that can be used as an outlet to express her energy, or keep her busy brain stimulated, such as participating in fun training, solving food-enrichment puzzles, gnawing on a chew or engaging in a game with her toys.

Adopters who can provide Tula with plenty of input and dedicate lots of time to supporting her with some additional training would be ideal.

The charity says Tula is ‘just as much cheeky as she is endearing’ but she does have an inclination for chasing other animals, so will need to be kept on lead at all times, as well as wearing her harness and muzzle in public.

Tula is a highly-active young lurcher and Dogs Trust Shoreham says the ideal match would be a family who can match her energy levels

A garden is essential so Tula can burn off some steam and enjoy additional exercise.

Tula should be the only pet in her new home and will require secluded walking locations to avoid seeing lots of other dogs about. She is a fantastic traveller in the car, which is a great plus when driving her to quieter areas.

People in the house must be over the age of 16 and the family will need live within a two-hour drive of the rehoming centre in Shoreham, as Tula will need to be met there on multiple occasions to begin building up a bond before she leaves for good.