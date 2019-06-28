Don’t miss these amazing illuminated puppets at Free St Leonards Festival on Saturday

These amazing illuminated creation will be brought to life again on Saturday when they feature as part of the grand finale of the free St Leonards Festival.

The event, which features live music and children’s story-telling, is expected to attract around 10,000 festival goers. The free family day is based in Warrior Square Gardens, with a street market on Kings Road. It runs from 12 noon until 10pm.

For full details and times of programme events visit www.stleonardsfestival.org.

