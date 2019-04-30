Dry and sunny day ahead in Hastings and Rother

After another rather chilly start to the day this morning, the weather is shaping up to be dry with plenty of sun expected.

There are a few clouds around this morning but from around 11am it looks to be a spell of unbroken sunshine, with light winds.

This evening it will be dry with clear spells for much of the night, with patchy mist, fog and low cloud returning.

Wednesday afternoon could see the possibility of some rain coming in.

