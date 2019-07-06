Duke and Duchess of Sussex: This is what we know about baby Archie's christening

Baby Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be christened today at a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is set to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury infront of close family and friends today, according to the BBC.

Prince Harry and Meghan decided to exclude the press and public from the special day.

However some privately-taken photos are expected to be released later today.

They have also decided to keep the names of Archie's godparents private, in a step away from convention.

According to the BBC, this is because it is understood that the chosen godparents are private individuals and not public figures.

Archie's royal cousins have more godparents than is standard among the population - Prince Louis has six, Prince George has seven and Princess Charlotte has five.

The BBC has also stated that the Queen is not attending the christening due to a prior engagement.

