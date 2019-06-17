Dunsfold Wings & Wheels air and motor show in pictures

The popular Wings & Wheels event at Dunsfold Aerodrome bid a final farewell at the weekend (June 15 and 16).

There was a packed programme with dozens of cars and motorbikes making up the wheels section of the day. In the air, the Red Arrows gave a faultless display. Other highlights including the RAF Chinook, the Sally B Flying Fortress and the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team. Organisers announced in March that this year’s motor and air show, the 15th, would be the last one.

Dunsfold Wings & Wheels. Pictures Steve Payne.

