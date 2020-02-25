East Sussex College boss steps down

The CEO of East Sussex College Group has announced he is retiring.

Clive Cooke stepped down this month after a near 40-year career in both the public and private sector.

Mr Cooke, who has been at the helm of the college group since it began in 2018, said, “I’m leaving knowing that we’ve made significant progress since merging.

“Everything we have achieved has been a team effort. I’m so grateful to our talented staff who go above and beyond in the interests of our students every day and I look forward to seeing the college go from strength to strength over the next few years.”

His retirement comes at the same time as the stepping down of Henry Ball, chair of the group’s board of governors.

Rebecca Conroy, Principal of East Sussex College Eastbourne, has been appointed as acting CEO with immediate effect.

David Smith takes over as chair of governors following what has been described by the collage as a highly successful career in education.

Henry Ball said, “We are very grateful to Clive for the many years of loyal service he has given to local further education.

“Leading a large, multi-sited college is an incredibly demanding and engrossing role and Clive has given it his all.

“His decision to time his retirement with my own will allow the new leadership team a clear path to take the college forward into the new decade.

“I am confident that the college will be in very capable hands while a new permanent CEO is recruited.”

East Sussex College was formed through themerger of Sussex Coast College and Sussex Downs College.

The group has campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, and Newhaven and caters to students of all ages within their local communities.

Read more: East Sussex College in ‘inadequate financial health’ says government