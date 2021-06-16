East Sussex man wins £10,000 a month for year from the National Lottery

The lucky man, known only as ‘Mr H’, has won £10,000 every month for the next year after matching all five main numbers in the draw on May 20.

He is the third player from East Sussex to win this prize in the last eight weeks – joining ‘Mrs B’ and ‘Mrs T’.

A set of sentimental numbers won him the draw.

Photo from The National Lottery SUS-210616-121606001

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Another day, another set for life winner from East Sussex - the region is certainly enjoying its fair share of lottery luck right now.

“Congratulations to ‘H’ for winning this fantastic prize - he can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate an average of £36 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.