East Sussex NHS Trust addresses concerns about lack of protective equipment

The East Sussex NHS Trust said its supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital staff working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic is ‘improving’ after concerns were raised by members of staff.

In recent days, workers at Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) have expressed concern about the lack of equipment following problems nationally with the deliveries of supplies.

COVID-19

However, a spokesman for the East Sussex NHS Trust said a delivery of 30,000 surgical masks and 13,000 of the FFP3 respirator masks on March 26 has resulted in an improved situation.

The FFP3 masks are only used when patients are undergoing certain procedures, the Trust said.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “While there were teething problems nationally with deliveries of supplies at the start of the epidemic, at no time has ESHT run out of masks – neither the surgical masks, nor the FFP3 masks.

“On 26th March, our stocks were 30,000 surgical masks and 13,000 of the FFP3 masks. We did run down our stock of visors for eye protection. However, this has been amply replenished and these visors are re-usable.

“The situation is improving with regular supplies now arriving. The national arrangements in place are to continue to replenish all health and care providers – but not to build up large local stocks.”

The Trust said it knows this is a worrying time, but said its priority is ‘to keep members of staff and the public safe’.

The spokesman added: “We continue to comply fully with Public Health England guidance on the use of PPE for the care of patients and members of staff.”

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Sussex have risen to 26, according to the latest figures from Public Health England – a rise of four in the past 24 hours.

Two patients at DGH have died after contracting the virus.