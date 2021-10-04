East Sussex parents urged to submit school applications

Families with children who will be moving to secondary school in September 2022 have until Sunday, October 31 to complete an application for a place - according to the council.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “Finding local schools has been made easier this year with a new mapping system on the East Sussex County Council website, which enables parents and carers to search for schools in their community area.”

Councillor Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said, “This is an extremely important time for children due to move to senior school next year, and it’s vital that parents and carers get their applications in before the deadline to give their children the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school.

“Last year almost 90 per cent of places allocated to those that applied on time were at their preferred school.”

Parents and carers are also being reminded to select three preferred schools.

The spokesperson said when only one school is chosen and there is no space available, the child will be allocated the first school with an available place.